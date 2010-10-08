Comcast: We Don't Sell Info Collected On Comcast.net

Comcast says it clearly explains its online data

collection to users of Comcast.net, that those practices comply with "all

applicable laws," and adds that it does not sell user data collected on

the site.

That was in response to questions from Reps. Joe

Barton (R-Tex.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) released Friday. The legislators

are co-chairs of the Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus, who had asked for info from

companies on their online tracking technologies. The

letters bore August dates but were just made public Friday.

Comcast said that it gave users "choice and

control over when and how their personal information may be used," which

it said was a mix of opt-in and opt-out techniques. It also said it only shared

information with third parties that provide services on

Comcast.net. The site provides a variety of "causal services"

like gaming and online dating, as well as search, news and

entertainment content, e-mail and voicemail. Comcast also said it limits

that sharing to only information necessary to provide those services.

The company said it discloses which third parties

it uses for advertising services and links to the relevant policies

and opt-out pages for those parties.

Comcast was among a number of companies singled

out for responses, including Verizon, MySpace,

Microsoft, Yahoo! and AOL.

The companies outlined their privacy and information

policies, but Yahoo!, for one, said even it can't keep up with

all the tracking going on. "[I]t is technically impossible for Yahoo! to

be aware of all software or files that may be installed on

a user's computer when they visit our site," the company said in its

response, adding that it can see the cookies it adds, but

not others since they are on a user's hard drive.

One argument the companies make, and one shared by

some legislators and policymakers, is that online advertising, including targeted

behavioral advertising, is how the Internet is able to provide a lot of the

free content users have come to expect. "We know that free online content

and services have become an essential part of consumers' lives," said

Yahoo!.

"In order to continue to provide our audience

of over 20 million users with free content," said Merriam-Webster of

its online dictionary site, "we are required to run advertisements."

Those advertisers, said the company, and advertisers on most major sites

"require some targeting capabilities which are achieved through

cookies and other tracking devices," it said, adding that those needs

notwithstanding, it takes steps to protect its users' privacy by following

industry standards, not allowing third parties to collect personally identifiable

info and having clear disclosures about what it does allow.

Markey's response to the collective answer was

that "The responses raise a number of concerns, including whether consumers

are able to effectively shield their personal Internet habits and private

information from the prying eyes of online data

gatherers," he said. "While the responses that Rep. Barton and I

received cite privacy policies and opt-out choices to enable

consumers to preserve their privacy, these policies can be complicated and laborious

to navigate."

Markey, author of the Children's Online Privacy

Protection Act, also said Friday it was time to update it to betterprotect kids' privacy online.

"There is now a small army of companies

collecting, analyzing, trading, and using information about consumers' habits,

purchases, and private data," said Barton in a joint statement.

"While some of these practices may be entirely

legitimate-some, in fact, ultimately beneficial to the consumer-I do worry that

not only are many Americans unaware of these practices, but

those who seek out information in privacy policies often come up against complicated

legalese," he said.

"All the companies hide behind `it's a

business as we created it and good for everyone' facade," says Center For Digital

Democracy Executive Director Jeff Chester. "Many use a scare tactic

claiming that the data collection model they developed is

responsible for funding online content/publishing and without it much, if not

all, of the

Internet would vanish (as if you can't have both

robust e-commerce and privacy!)... The companies don't take responsibility

for the problem or acknowledge that there are privacy concerns

outstanding."

The issue of online advertising, tracking and

privacy are heating up as the FCC pushes broadband and as a critical universal

service, technology puts the Internet in the hands, literally, of kids and

adults alike; and marketers move their efforts more to the online spaces where

business and social life is increasingly being conducted.

The Federal Trade Commission is

preparing recommendations for updating kids online protections. That could

include opt-in regimes for teens and requiring clearer privacy policies.