Comcast: We Agree With President About No Paid Priority

Comcast agrees with the President on network neutrality principles, including no paid prioritization, no blocking, no throttling and more transparency, and says that is its practice now.

In a blog post Tuesday, Comcast executive VP David Cohen said it may be a surprise to many, but that is Comcast's position, including supporting strong rules to enforce that.

What it does not support is using Title II reclassification, a point it made soon after the President's YouTube video announcement that he was all in for Title II as the best way to prevent paid prioritization and insure an open Internet.

