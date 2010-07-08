Comcast Ups Deal Ante With 20/10 Diversity Proposal

Comcast

has committed to a $20 million capital fund to help minority entrepreneurs

and says it will offer 10 independent networks in the first eight years of a

merged Comcast/NBCU, upping the ante from the six independently owned channels

over three years in its initial public interest pledge.

That

came in a letter from Comcast to Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) in advance of Thursday's Chicago field hearing on the proposed Comcast/NBCU

joint venture.

Comcast

has made a variety of diversity pledges it says will kick in if the government

approves the deal.

Comcast

had already said that at least half of those original six independent

channel commitments would have a significant minority interest. In the letter

it upped that commitment to four channels with African American ownership and

clarified that "significant" means "a majority of equity."

It also said that at least two of those channels would launch in the first two

years following the close of the deal.

It has already pledged four of those independent channel additions to Hispanic owners per commitments announced last week, according to Comcast.

Comcast

also said it was committing to expand its distribution of African

American VOD content, including from Hip Hop on Demand, whose co-creator

Will Griffin was on the witness list at the Hill hearing with nice things to

say about Comcast's "infrastructure of inclusion," as well as commitment

to using "commercially reasonable efforts" to provide "first

priority" to minority ownership groups if it decides to sell any TV

stations, cable systems or channels. It added that it was not contemplating

having to spin off any more assets beyond KWHY-TV Los Angeles. That is the

Spanish-language independent it has pledged to try to find a minority buyer for.