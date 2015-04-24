Comcast-TWC Third-Party Documents Off Table

So, now that the Comcast/Time Warner Cable deal is off, what will become of the lawsuit field by programmers against the FCC's decision to allow third-party access to thousands of programming contract-related documents and work product in the deal?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has not yet ruled, but the case involved contracts in both the Comcast-TWC and AT&T-DirecTV deals, so the suit goes on, as does the vetting by the FCC and Justice of the AT&T-DirecTV merger proposal.

If the court rules in favor of allowing access, an attorney involved in the suit speaking on background said that they presumed the FCC would not make the contracts related to the Comcast-TWC deal available to those hundreds of third parties since there is no longer any justification for doing so.

