Comcast-TWC Meeting With DOJ

In the wake of news that Comcast-TWC was meeting with the Department of Justice about their proposed deal this week, Bernstein Research analyst Paul De Sa said his team still thinks the deal is more likely to get done than not. De Sa suggests that clients take stories about the deal's progress with a grain or two of salt.

The Wall Street Journal reported first that DoJ staffers were leaning against the deal and that Comcast and Time Warner Cable were having a meeting this week about the deal and potentially talking conditions.

A Comcast source confirmed on background that there was a meeting this week, but said it was one in a series of meetings, which were scheduled before the latest stories suggested DOJ might be leaning away, and could not characterize what the agenda was.

