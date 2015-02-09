Comcast Tells Its Side of Estrella TV Retrans Story

Comcast wants to make sure Capitol Hill gets its side of the story on the carriage fight with Estrella TV.

The MSO was emailing staffers its statement on the impasse last week with a request that they follow up with Comcast if Liberman Broadcasting-owned Spanish language network Estrella makes its own Hill pitch on the fight, according to a source.

Some legislators have expressed concern about the reach of a combined Comcast/TWC, arguing that it could be used to favor its own content, like Comcast-owned Spanish-language net Telemundo.

