Comcast Staffs Up in D.C.

Comcast has hired two new members of its Washington legal

and public policy team.

Ryan Wallach, special counsel to Willkie, Farr &

Gallagher, is senior deputy general counsel, representing the FCC on

legal and regulatory matters. He will report to Lynn Charytan, VP and senior

deputy general counsel. Madura Wijewardena has been named senior director,

public policy.

Wijewardena comes from the National Urban League, where he

has been director of research and policy. He reports to VP, global public

policy, Rebecca Arbogast.