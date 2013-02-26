Comcast Staffs Up in D.C.
Comcast has hired two new members of its Washington legal
and public policy team.
Ryan Wallach, special counsel to Willkie, Farr &
Gallagher, is senior deputy general counsel, representing the FCC on
legal and regulatory matters. He will report to Lynn Charytan, VP and senior
deputy general counsel. Madura Wijewardena has been named senior director,
public policy.
Wijewardena comes from the National Urban League, where he
has been director of research and policy. He reports to VP, global public
policy, Rebecca Arbogast.
