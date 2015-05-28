Comcast Spreads Word About LGBT Celebration

Comcast is donating $1.5 million in public service airtime to promote the National LGBT 50th Anniversary Celebration. Comcast is the lead marketing sponsor of the event, according to its organizers.

The PSA is airing this month and next.

The celebration, in Philadelphia July 2-5, marks the anniversary of a July 4 demonstration in front of Independence Hall by LGBT activists in 1965

This year, the celebration will include exhibits, concerts, a wreath laying and street festival, plus a ceremony at Independence Hall July 4 hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes (Chris Rock Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm), who hosted the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2009.