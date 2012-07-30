Comcast Seeks FCC Stay of Tennis Channel Decision

Comcast has asked the FCC to stay enforcement of its July 24

vote upholding Tennis Channel's program carriage complaint.

Comcast said in the filing Monday that the decision imposed

an "unprecedented burden" on the company, allowing Tennis Channel to

rewrite its contract with Comcast "under the guise of avoiding

discrimination."

The commission voted on a 3-2 party line split to uphold the

administrative law judge decision, and Comcast cites the two Republican

commissioners' joint dissent in arguing that the FCC misapplied the law.

In addition, Comcast claims that the FCC order is

unconstitutional and that Tennis Channel's initial complaint was not filed in

time.

Comcast says it is likely to win a court appeal of the

decision on those merits and that not to get a stay would cause it, and the

public interest, irreparable harm. Those are the key thresholds for granting

stays.

Comcast has 45 days from that July 24 decision to give

Tennis Channel the broader carriage it affords its co-owned Golf and NBC Sports

Net channels.

Comcast asks the FCC to rule on its petition by Aug. 7 so

that, if the FCC says not, it can seek a judicial stay.

Broadcasters recently took the same emergency stay route in

trying to prevent the FCC from enforcing its Aug. 2 date for posting political

and other public files online, but the FCC and the court both denied those

appeals for emergency relief.