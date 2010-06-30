Comcast Says It Has Resubmitted Data To FCC

Comcast said Wednesday

it has complied with the FCC's request that it resubmit documents and data

related to its businesses.

According to a copy of

the cover letter accompanying at least six boxes of documents being

hand-delivered to the FCC, Comcast and the commission agreed to modify some of

the FCC's request for info, including limited redactions and the FCC's

agreement that Comcast won't have to produce "all written material necessary to

understand any document responsive to these requests," unless the FCC

determines they are necessary, in which Comcast has agreed to try to produce

them "if possible."

Comcast

also redesignated some confidential documents as non-confidential.

The FCC had said June 24

that it would stop reviewing the Comcast/NBCU merger until both Comcast

and NBCU had fully complied with its data request.

According to Comcast,

its Wednesday submission was the product of talks with the FCC, so the

commission should be restarting its informal 180-day shot clock anytime now. It

stopped the clock June 11.

Comcast is filing today, while NBC has not yet resubmitted its data, said a Comcast spokesperson, adding that it is expected to do so within the next few days.

"Once we get the

information from both parties, the clock starts again," said Media Bureau

spokesperson Janice Wise. She had no

comment on whether the FCC had received the information from either.