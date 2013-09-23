Comcast Rolls Essentials, Year Three

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel and Alma Powell, mother of former FCC Chairman Michael Powell, are scheduled to join Comcast executive VP David Cohen at the Neval Thomas Elementary School in Southeast Washington to kick off the third year of the Comcast Essentials (http://www.internetessentials.com/) broadband adoption effort. It is also the third year Comcast has had a kick-off event in the Nation's Capital. No surprise given the Obama Administration's and the FCC's focus on universal broadband adoption.

The Internet Essentials program provides low-cost broadband ($9.95 per month) and computer equipment (less than $150) to low-income homes with school-aged kids.

Comcast will supply updates on Internet Essentials milestones at the event, as well as announcing a new partnership with DC Promise Neighborhood Initiative (DCNI) to increase digital literacy and adoption in the Kenilworth-Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Washington, where DCNI is working with the DOE to insure a pathway to school and success.

Alma Powell is chair of the America's Promise Alliance (Michael Powell is on the board), which is focused on educating and empowering kids, including by ensuring they have access to world-class telecommunications. She is also honorary chair of DCNI.