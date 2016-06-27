Comcast Provides Airtime for LGBT PSA

Comcast says it is donating $1.5 million in airtime to run PSAs promoting the 2016 LGBT Equality Forum.

Comcast is the lead sponsor of the three-day event, which is held during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia—Comcast is headquartered in Philadelphia.

The PSA is already airing across Comcast markets and will continue through the conference (the end of July).

The event includes legal and political panels, awards, and the dedication of two historic markers.

“We take great pride in our support of the LGBT community and of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said David Cohen, senior executive VP of Comcast, as well as a special advisor to the Democratic National Convention. Cohen was a top aide to former Philadelphia Democratic mayor and later governor, Ed Rendell, who is chairing the 2016 Democratic convention. “Through the support of events like the Equality Forum, Comcast NBCUniversal continues to invest in creating a business culture where diverse perspectives and ideas help drive innovation.”