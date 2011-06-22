Comcast Praises RepublicanRegulatory Reform Effort

Kyle McSlarrow, president of

Comcast/NBCU, Washington, praised a Republican draft of FCC reform proposals as an

"excellent effort" to codify long-talked-about reforms.]

One of those, preventing the FCC

from imposing merger conditions that were not directly related to a deal's

potential harms or voluntary conditions it could not apply in a general rule,

was widely viewed as a response to the network neutrality condition in the

FCC's Comcast/NBCU merger.

McSlarrow's statement came in

response to a House Communications Subcommittee hearing Wednesday on that draft

proposal, which was circulated by Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

"We have long held the position

that modest reforms of FCC processes and procedures are appropriate against the

backdrop of very different marketplace dynamics and real world FCC decisions

over the last decade," said McSlarrow. "So, we applaud Chairman

Walden for submitting the discussion draft to codify such reforms. The

discussion draft represents an excellent effort to codify regulatory reforms

that have been discussed for many years in connection with proceedings of many

different Commissions regardless of party or leadership. We look forward to

continuing to working with the Chairman, members of the Committee and the

Administration in refining the legislation and ensuring that an appropriate set

of reforms is enacted."

Kyle is former head of the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association. Current NCTA President and

FCC reform fan Michael Powell also applauded the reform effort in general,

though he did not speak to the merits of the draft itself. "We applaud

Chairman Walden and other members of the committee for their work in examining

FCC reform ideas that may promote greater transparency and predictability in agency

decision-making. Given today's increasingly competitive communications

landscape, we appreciate efforts by the committee -- and by the Commission --

to engage in a ‘fresh look' at agency procedures and to free providers from

unnecessary regulatory obstacles that impede the development of new, innovative

consumer offerings."

The wireless industry was on board

as well. "CTIA believes that Chairman Walden's proposed legislation contains a

number of elements that would promote predictability and transparency in the

regulatory process," said the wireless association in a statement.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with Chairman Walden and his

colleagues about how the FCC's process and authority can be improved and recast

to better fit the realities of the twenty-first century's marketplace."

CTIA member Verizon added its

support, but was looking for even broader change. "The discussion on

procedural reform appears headed in the right direction, and many of the

proposals discussed today would increase transparency, improve efficiency, and

assist in clarifying the role of the federal government in the communications

marketplace," said Peter Davidson, Verizon senior VP of federal government

relations. "While Verizon agrees with the need for procedural reform, we also

encourage Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to continue

looking more broadly at substantive reform of the statutory framework that

governs this important market for consumers and the economy."