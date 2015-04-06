Comcast Pitches VOD as Deal Benefit

Comcast Monday began its third annual Xfinity Watchathon week offering Xfinity customers free access to online and on-air on-demand content, billing it in a blog post as one more reason for the government to approve its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable.

Comcast executive VP and general manager of video services Matt Strauss blogged that one of the big consumer benefits of the deal is extending that on-demand content to TWC systems in big ticket markets, including the first and second largest TV markets, New York and L.A.

"Watchathon Week is one of the best examples to showcase the breadth and depth of Comcast’s commitment to video on demand (VOD) and TV Everywhere," said Strauss.

"We look forward to more than doubling the on demand programming choices for TWC customers and bringing the future of TV to TWC markets once our transaction closes," he closed his blog, hopefully.

The FCC and Justice have yet to say whether they will allow the merger, and Wall Street deal watchers have decreased their odds on approval, while still leaning toward approval, though likely with major conditions.