Comcast Outlines Program Access Philosophy To Regulators

Comcast

programming execs met with representatives of the FCC and Justice department in

Washington late last week to talk about how Comcast makes its

programming available on the air and online, including assuring regulators

that it does not require carriage of any of its owned networks as a condition

of access to any other.

That

is according to an ex parte filing with the FCC as Comcast continues to provide

information to the two agencies vetting its proposed joint venture with NBCU.

The

company reiterated that it has no plans to migrate online delivery of NBC

programming to the TV Everywhere subscription model.

According

to Comcast, Jeff Shell, president of the Comcast Programming Group, told the

staffers, in answer to a question, that Comcast may discount the price of one

network to expand distribution of another, but it does not condition carriage

of one channel on carriage of another, saying that the cost-benefit analysis of

that strategy does not add up.

On

the issue of access to online programming, which FCC and Justice both appear to

be interested in, Shell said Comcast "envisioned" making online video

available to competing cable, satellite and telco distributors.

He

said that to the extent that Comcast makes its or new NBCU content

available online to Comcast-authenticated subs, it "intends" to make

it available on reasonable terms to other MVPDs' authenticated customers.

Comcast's Xfinity TV model makes online versions of its programming

available to those who can authenticate they are a subscriber.

He

also reiterated that Comcast has "no intention" of changing NBC's

decision to make some of its content available for free on co-owned site Hulu,

and "expects" that the NBC programming now available on the site will

not migrate elsewhere.

The

reason for the conditional language is that the company doesn't want to

foreclose possibilities in a fast-moving and changing marketplace. "Of

course, while Comcast has no plans to change current practices, the dynamism of

the online video sector makes it unwise to set in stone any plans with respect

to putting content online in any particular fashion," Shell told his

audience according to a summary of the conversation in the filing.

"Comcast and the new NBCU will need to preserve the freedom to

innovate and change distribution methods as business models evolve, as has

occurred with Hulu even during the pendency of this transaction."

Hulu launched

subscription service Hulu Plus earlier this year,

which offers more content, more HD content, and more support for accessing it

on smart devices for a fee of $9.99 month.