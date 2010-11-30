Comcast Open To FCC's Participation In Resolving Level 3 Dispute
Comcast is willing to have the Federal Communications Commission
oversee negotiations with Level 3 Communications to resolve their
dispute over Internet interconnection fees, the cable operator said in a
letter to the agency Tuesday.
"[W]e have not given up hope that
Level 3 will make a reasonable business decision in the context of the
parties' overall commercial relationship... Commercial resolution is the
appropriate path forward here," Comcast said in an ex parte filing with
the FCC.
"Nevertheless, if we are unable to resolve the issues
satisfactorily in these conversations, we would be pleased to
participate in a meeting between the parties overseen by and with the
participation of Commission staff if that will facilitate a better
understanding of the matters at issue," Comcast said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.