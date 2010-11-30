Comcast Open To FCC's Participation In Resolving Level 3 Dispute

Comcast is willing to have the Federal Communications Commission

oversee negotiations with Level 3 Communications to resolve their

dispute over Internet interconnection fees, the cable operator said in a

letter to the agency Tuesday.

"[W]e have not given up hope that

Level 3 will make a reasonable business decision in the context of the

parties' overall commercial relationship... Commercial resolution is the

appropriate path forward here," Comcast said in an ex parte filing with

the FCC.

"Nevertheless, if we are unable to resolve the issues

satisfactorily in these conversations, we would be pleased to

participate in a meeting between the parties overseen by and with the

participation of Commission staff if that will facilitate a better

understanding of the matters at issue," Comcast said.

