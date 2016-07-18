Comcast Offering VOD of Republican, Democratic Conventions

Comcast, which owns NBC News, has loaded its X1 VOD platform with hundreds of hours of footage of presidential election coverage from over a half century in preparation for the Republican (July 18-21) and Democratic (July 25-28) national conventions.

That includes every presidential candidate acceptance speech dating back to 1948 (Tom Dewey and Harry Truman). Or, they can watch Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton's speech immediately after they air live.

The content comes from various sources, including NBC News, MSNBC, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, PBS, MTV, Comedy Central and the DNC (RNC was not listed), plus short-form video from Watchable.

The content can also be accessed from an Xfinity.com/election microsite, which will have all the historical content, updates and highlights from the conventions throughout.