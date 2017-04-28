Comcast: No Immediate Plans for Newly Purchased Spectrum

Comcast shed a sliver of additional light on its recently purchased spectrum from recently concluded FCC broadcast incentive auctions now that the quiet period associated with it is over.

While Comcast isn’t revealing any immediate plans for the spectrum, the company stressed April 27 that its new mobile product, which will lean on an MVNO deal with Verizon Communications, doesn’t hinge on that newly acquired mobile capacity.



In a research note issued earlier this month, MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett said Comcast bought less spectrum than expected, as he anticipated that the company might spend $6 billion net of proceeds from the reverse auction.



