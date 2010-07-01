Comcast, NBCU Sign Agreement with Latino Groups
Comcast and NBC Universal have
struck a deal with a host of Latino organizations to expand
opportunities for Latinos in both companies.
Such increased
opportunities have been on top of those groups' lists when it comes to their
views of the proposed joint venture between the two companies.
Groups signing on to the
agreement include the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the National Council
of La Raza, and the League of United American Citizens, according to a Comcast
blog post. The companies' pledges
include on employment, programming, procurement, governance and corporate
giving.
The deal follows a more
general, similar commitment to boosting diversity announced three weeks ago in
advance of a field hearing on the joint venture at which diversity issues
were a main focus.
That general pledge
included to add at least three independent channels with a
"substantial" minority ownership over the next three years (it has
promised to add at least six independent channels). Comcast said June 30 it
would definitely include a Latino channel, and that it also plans to expand
distribution of the Latino nets it already carries.
