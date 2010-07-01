Comcast, NBCU Sign Agreement with Latino Groups

Comcast and NBC Universal have

struck a deal with a host of Latino organizations to expand

opportunities for Latinos in both companies.

Such increased

opportunities have been on top of those groups' lists when it comes to their

views of the proposed joint venture between the two companies.

Groups signing on to the

agreement include the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the National Council

of La Raza, and the League of United American Citizens, according to a Comcast

blog post. The companies' pledges

include on employment, programming, procurement, governance and corporate

giving.

The deal follows a more

general, similar commitment to boosting diversity announced three weeks ago in

advance of a field hearing on the joint venture at which diversity issues

were a main focus.

That general pledge

included to add at least three independent channels with a

"substantial" minority ownership over the next three years (it has

promised to add at least six independent channels). Comcast said June 30 it

would definitely include a Latino channel, and that it also plans to expand

distribution of the Latino nets it already carries.