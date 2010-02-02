Comcast-NBCU: Republicans Warn Against Letting Conditions Sidetrack Approval

Republican staffers on the House Energy & Commerce

Committee weighed in with their own memo in advance of the Feb. 4 Comcast-NBC Universal

merger hearing, warning Republican members not to let regulators, competitors

or "public interest" groups (italics theirs) "to extort from

Comcast and NBC Universal a wish-list of conditions they have failed to justify

as industry-wide regulations."

That follows yesterday's memo from Democratic staffers

talking about all their concerns about the deal's potential anticompetitive

effects.

The Republicans are looking at the same deal but see it

quite differently. "No condition is warranted unless it is narrowly

tailored to a transaction-specific harm to competition," the staffers

wrote, according to a copy of the memo. "Since the deal will not

materially increase horizontal concentration in either the distribution or

programming markets, demonstrating such harms will be difficult, especially in

light of the robust competition in the video sector."

Comcast has argued that its share of the online video

market is miniscule and that the overall market is extremely competitive.

"As competitive as this market is, regulatory

intervention is not only unnecessary, it will hurt competition and consumers,

especially in this economy," wrote the Republican staffers. "The longer

the review takes, the longer the fate of NBC Universal, its employees, and its

viewers will hang in the balance."

Those "public interest" groups have been urging

the FCC and Justice to take their time with the review and pay particular

attention to access to online video, which they argue the new company would

have the ability and incentive to restrict in favor of their own platforms.

Reading

from the same page as Comcast, the Republicans advise that the deal is unlikely

to have any competitive impact since the two companies' markets do not

materially overlap. They echo Comcast's point that none of its cable nets are

in the top 30 most highly rated and have only a fraction of the cable ad

market.

They argue that Comcast's vertical integration is not an

issue because the combined company will not have market power in either

programming or distribution.

The Republicans argue that NBC will still have to compete

with at least three other broadcast networks with affiliates in almost every

market, and Comcast will still be competing against DirecTV and Dish, as well

as cable overbuilders and telcos.

They argue against any network neutrality provision, saying

it would hinder investment and would not be transaction-specific since

"nothing in the deal would increase Comcast's market power over

broadband."

To round out the shout-out to Comcast-NBCU, the Republicans

advise against any conditions on retransmission consent, program-access or access

to regional sports. They also say the company has already volunteered

sufficient public interest obligations, including ones that address access to

programming and program diversity.