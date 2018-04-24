Comcast/NBCU Promotes Two in D.C.

Phil Tahtakran has been named head of NBCUniversal federal government affairs. He succeeds Mitch Rose, who was named SVP of congressional and federal government affairs for parent Comcast.

Also promoted was Margaret Tobey, who has been named SVP for regulatory affairs, reporting to Kim Harris, EVP and general counsel at NBCU.

Tahtakran, who has been with the company since 2010, will continue to be based in D.C., reporting to Rose. He will represent the company in its membership in MPAA, while Tobey will represent NBCU on the National Association of Broadcasters board.

"Phil’s deep knowledge of our issues and his history with NBCUniversal brings an unbeatable mix of skills to the company," said Rose. "His two decades of work in Washington give him the knowledge and experience to take leadership of NBC/Universal’s Federal Government Affairs at this important moment.”

“Margaret’s promotion is well deserved," said Harris. "She is widely regarded in the industry as a leading expert on broadcast regulatory matters and helped successfully navigate the company’s participation in the broadcast incentive auction."