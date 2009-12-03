Comcast-NBCU: House Judiciary ToHold Hearings
House Judiciary
Committee Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.) said his committee will need to scrutinize
the Comcast/NBCU deal as well.
The House
Energy & Commerce Communications Subcommittee has already said it would
hold hearings on the meld.
In a statement
late Thursday, Conyers said the committee will conduct hearings
"soon."
"This proposed
merger between the country's oldest broadcast network and its largest cable
operator would create a global entertainment company combining content creation
and distribution at an unprecedented scale," said Conyers. "A merger
of this magnitude involves a complex regulatory process and heavy public
scrutiny."
Heavy public
and government scrutiny is one thing foes and fans of the deal can agree on.
That scrutiny is expected to take close to a year before a decision on the deal
is final.
