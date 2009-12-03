Comcast-NBCU: House Judiciary ToHold Hearings

House Judiciary

Committee Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.) said his committee will need to scrutinize

the Comcast/NBCU deal as well.

The House

Energy & Commerce Communications Subcommittee has already said it would

hold hearings on the meld.

In a statement

late Thursday, Conyers said the committee will conduct hearings

"soon."

"This proposed

merger between the country's oldest broadcast network and its largest cable

operator would create a global entertainment company combining content creation

and distribution at an unprecedented scale," said Conyers. "A merger

of this magnitude involves a complex regulatory process and heavy public

scrutiny."

Heavy public

and government scrutiny is one thing foes and fans of the deal can agree on.

That scrutiny is expected to take close to a year before a decision on the deal

is final.