Comcast-NBCU: House Judiciary to Hold Field Hearing
The Federal Communications Commission may not yet have agreed to any
field hearings on the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal deal, but Congress has.
According
to an e-mail notification, the House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a
hearing on the proposed $30-million joint venture for June 7, at 9 a.m., in Los
Angeles.
A spokesman for the committee confirmed the hearing, saying
field hearings were not unusual for the committee and that he expected
it would be presided over by committee chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.).
By
that time, the FCC is planning to have re-started its informal shot
clock on vetting the deal.
