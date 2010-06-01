Comcast-NBCU: House Judiciary to Hold Field Hearing

The Federal Communications Commission may not yet have agreed to any

field hearings on the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal deal, but Congress has.

According

to an e-mail notification, the House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a

hearing on the proposed $30-million joint venture for June 7, at 9 a.m., in Los

Angeles.

A spokesman for the committee confirmed the hearing, saying

field hearings were not unusual for the committee and that he expected

it would be presided over by committee chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.).

By

that time, the FCC is planning to have re-started its informal shot

clock on vetting the deal.