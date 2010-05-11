Comcast-NBCU: FCC's Clyburn Calls for Field Hearings on Merger

FCC Commissioner Mignon

Clyburn, in a speech May 11, called on the commission to hold public field hearings on the

proposed Comcast-NBC Universal joint venture.

Various groups,

including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, have urged the FCC to hold

hearings, including field hearings, on the proposed $30 billion deal. So far,

the FCC has not agreed to do so.

In a speech at a Free

Press summit Tuesday, Clyburn said a "great start" to interacting

more with consumers beyond the Beltway--which she said she was encouraging her

colleagues to do--would be to hold such hearings.

"Obviously we do not

have the resources to travel the country getting individualized views from

every city and town. But we do have the ability to hold one or more

hearings in places where consumers will be directly affected -- either

positively or negatively -- by this landmark transaction," she said.

She said it would

"force" the commission to "interact and see up-close how

Americans feel about the merger."

Clyburn was preaching to

the crowd as she laid into lobbyists and big business over the debate about

reclassifying broadband. She said the lobbyists' "messaging machine"

was mischaracterizing the Title II reclassification as a return to Ma

Bell-style monopoly phone regs. "That argument could not be farther than

the truth," she said. Ditto the assertion that the commission is trying to

take over the Internet. "The only threatened 'takeover' of the Internet is

by industry. If they begin to restrict access, prioritize their own

offerings, or make other critical changes to the structure of what has been an

incredible economic driver as an open platform, then we all should be

concerned."

The FCC did not hold merger-specfic hearings

under Republican Chairmen Michael Powell or Kevin Martin, and an FCC spokesperson

could not recall any field hearings on a specific transaction under any

chairman.