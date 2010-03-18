Comcast-NBCU: FCC Issues Call for Public Comment
The FCC put its review of the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal joint
venture out for general public comment on March 18. (Click
here to view the public notice.)
That public, which will include plenty of industry and activist group
reps, have until May 3 to weigh in with comments or oppose the deal,
with reply comments due June 2, and final replies to those replies due
June 17.
Comcast is proposing to pool some of its assets with
NBCU and take a 51% stake in the new combined company in a deal valued
at about $30 billion, mostly in the cable and content assets.
In
the notice, the commission provides details of the deal and procedures
for anyone wanting to file petitions to deny it.
The Justice
Department is reviewing the deal for potential antitrust issues, while
the FCC review extends into its impact on the public interest.
