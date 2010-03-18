Comcast-NBCU: FCC Issues Call for Public Comment

The FCC put its review of the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal joint

venture out for general public comment on March 18. (Click

here to view the public notice.)

That public, which will include plenty of industry and activist group

reps, have until May 3 to weigh in with comments or oppose the deal,

with reply comments due June 2, and final replies to those replies due

June 17.

Comcast is proposing to pool some of its assets with

NBCU and take a 51% stake in the new combined company in a deal valued

at about $30 billion, mostly in the cable and content assets.

In

the notice, the commission provides details of the deal and procedures

for anyone wanting to file petitions to deny it.

The Justice

Department is reviewing the deal for potential antitrust issues, while

the FCC review extends into its impact on the public interest.