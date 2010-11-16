Comcast: NBCU Deal Would Be $290M Net Gain For Consumers

More Comcast/NBCU Coverage

Comcast says its proposed deal will result in $290

million worth of consumer benefits, not the $2.4 billion cost to consumers

alleged in a study proffered by the American Cable Association.

That came in Comcast's response Monday at the FCC

to the ACA study by former FCC economist William Rogerson.

Calling the Rogerson study misleading,

Comcast said its own researchers, Mark Israel and Michael Katz, demonstrated

the $290 million savings and that Rogerson analysis "should be given

no weight."

They argue that Rogerson understates the

deal's cost savings, ignores data and provides no basis for the

conditions ACA is proposing on the deal.

Israel and Katz say that Rogerson provides no

credible evidence of any horizontal competitive harms, that the pricing models

he uses are unsubstantiated, that some of his cost-savings claims are

"false and misleading," and that even using Rogerson's methods

of computing net consumer benefit, the result would be $290 million in the plus

column.

Comcast's filing was just the latest volley in

what has been a series of papers from both sides filed at the FCC and taking

aim at their respective calculations of merger impacts.

Responding to Comcast's response to its

study, ACA President Matthew Polka said Tuesday in a statement:

"After almost a year of first producing and then revising its economic

arguments to justify government approval of this transaction, Comcast is

surprising no one by again revising its arguments for why this deal is not

harmful to the American consumer."

The FCC and Justice are widely believed to be winding down their review

of the deal.