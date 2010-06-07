Comcast, NBCU Commit to Adding Independent Nets with Minority Backers

Looking to get in front of a June 7 House Judiciary

Committee field hearing their proposed joint venture, Comcast Corp. and NBC

Universal announced a series of new and/or expanded diversity commitments

Monday morning.

"Today Comcast and NBCU are announcing commitments that

represent an unprecedented level of dedication to diversity," said Paula

Madison, execurtive VP, diversity, who is testifying at the hearing, which will

be presided over by Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.)

The commitments include:

1) that Comcast will add at least three independent cable

nets with "substantial [minority] ownership interest" over the next

three years;

2) that they will establish four external advisory councils

(together referred to as the Joint Council), one each for repesentatives of the

African American, Latino, Asian Pacific Islander communities, and another for

"other diverse communities," and

3) that they will spend at least $7 million more on

advertising in minority-owned media next year.

The advisory councils will meet at least twice a year with

Comcast execs, one of those meetings to include the chairman and CEO.

In a public interest statement submitted to the FCC, Comcast

had already pledged to add at least two new independent networks per year for

the next three years, but now the pledge is that half of those will be minority-run

or controlled channels.

And there is much more. On the workforce diversity front,

Comcast and NBCU have pledged to increase director-level representation of

minorities' create minority focus groups to identify potential employees,

create a boot-camp program for mid-level VP candidates with at least 80% of

those diverse candidates, use search firms with a track record of identifying

diverse candates.

NBC News will add three paid internships to the six it now

gives to members of minority journalist organizations, and will commit to

increase the diversity of executives in TV and film development, production and

marketing.

The companies also pledged to increase their spending with

minority-controlled suppliers with a nationwide goal of having a percentage of

those suppliers equal to the percentage of minority-owned busineesses in the communities

the companies serve.

The Peacock will also put its money where its beak is.

Comcast has relationships with a number of minority-owned financial institutions.

NBCU will be a depositor "where practicable."

As NBC has said before, it will also seek out a minority

owner for KWHY Los Angeles, a Spanish-language independent it must either spin

off or seek a wavier for (NBCU already owns two stations in the No. 2 market).

On the programming front, Comcast said it is committed to

improving its track record in bringing diverse programming to its subs, not

that it thinks its current track record is wanting. It has already launched a

Black cinema On Demand VOD channel, plans this fall to lauch an Asian version,

and said Monday that within a year of the deal's closing will launch a Hispanic

version.

NBCU said it will double (to four) the number of networking

events for diverse directors and writers with senior NBCU execs. In addition to

continuing to fund diversity writer positions for the next three years on each

of the scripted series on the NBC network and for its late-night programs, it

will expand that program to a position on each scripted series on a NBCU cable

net.

The companies will also increase their contributions to

diverse communities, pledging to up their philanthropy to minority-led or

supporting institutions by 10% per years for the next three years.

NBC's announcement came only hours before the panelists,

including representatives from both companies, were slated to testify in the

hearing, which was expected to focus on diversity issues.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), a member of the committee,

has expressed concerns about the companies' record on diversity issues. Last

week, national groups of Black and Hispanic state legislators praised Comcast's

record in comments at the FCC, which has just re-started its informal 180-day

shot clock on the deal.

The companies also got an assist from Magic Johnson, who sent

a letter to Conyers praising NBCU's focus on diversity and the deal (Johnson

played basketball for Michigan State University in Conyers' home state). Conyershas praised Comcast's initial public interest commitments for the combinedventure, though he has also suggested he would like to see a commitment to

independent programming, access to sports programming, and "ensuring

consumers still have access to their favorite shows online for minimal or no

cost."

In the committee's first hearing on the deal back in

February, a marathon affair of some five hours, Zucker and Comcast Chairman

Brian Roberts defended their records on diversity, and in some cases pledged to

do better, reiterated their pledges to keep NBC free and over the air, and

their programming available to competitive distributors.

That hearing alternated between grillings about jobs, access

to online content, and competitive pressures to favor their own content and the

occasional rambling question, which helped push the morning hearing into

mid-afternoon.

Conyers set the tone at the hearing with opening remarks

full of concern about consolidation in general. He said he had been alarmed by

the consolidation in the industry and that he thought the Justice Department's

Antitrust Division had not been effective.