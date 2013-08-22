Comcast Launches March On Washington Video Site

Comcast has launched an interactive Web site, HisDreamOurStories.com, to commemorate the Aug. 28 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, a seminal moment in the civil rights movement that featured Martin Luther King's "I have a Dream" speech.



The site features video commentary from civil rights leaders, and provides an opportunity for users to submit their own stories and input on the movement.



Content on the side includes recollections from Detroit Freedom Walk participant Ron Scott, Ernest Green's reflection on being one of the "Little rock 9" who helped bring about school desegregation, and Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) discussing the March on Washington's impact on civil rights legislation.



Comcast said users will be free to embed the content on their own sites and share it via blogs and social media platforms. It is also making the videos available across a range of its own platforms, including Xfinity On Demand, Xfinity.com/MLK, the Xfinity TV Player App, an e-book from NBC Publishing, InteractiveOne.com, and Rollingstone.com.



To celebrate the anniversary, there will be a second citizens march celebration/commemoration, culminating with Barack Obama, the first African American President, speaking to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where King delivered his iconic speech.