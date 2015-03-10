Comcast: Internet Essentials Continues to Deliver

Comcast said more than 450,000 low-income families representing 1.8 million people have been connected through its Internet Essentials broadband adoption program, which provides low-cost service to homes with school-age children, according to the MSO's fourth annual progress report on the program.

With 90,000 new family sign-ups in the last six months, Comcast said the period was the best in the program's history.

Comcast has noted, in arguing for its merger with Time Warner Cable, that one of the benefits is extending the Internet Essentials program to TWC systems, a point Comcast executive VP David Cohen made in blogging about the report.

