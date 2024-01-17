Comcast Includes Existing Customers in New Xfinity Mobile 'On Us' Samsung Galaxy S24 Promotion
The wireless unit is giving new and existing subscribers $800 off on the pricey handset when they trade in their existing phone. At least someone around here knows how to retain a customer
It's something we haven't been able to figure out -- wireless companies are forever coming up with aggressive "on-us" deals to attract new customers, looking to lure them in with great prices on the latest Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices.
Loyal existing customers, meanwhile, are often told to pay up once their hardware ages. And they often churn elsewhere to find a better deal.
Also read -- Uncarried! After More Than 4 Dutiful Years and 51 Loyal Billing Cycles, T-Mobile Tells Us to Pound Sand
Credit Comcast with its latest "on-us" promotion, which offers the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series devices to new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers at $800 off with eligible trade-in.
Customers can also get $500 off the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra without a trade-in.
Xfinity Mobile has grown to exceed more than 6 million service lines since its launch in 2017, with Comcast undercutting traditional wireless companies AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in many cases on service and hardware.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
Most Popular
By Jack Reid