Comcast Hires TWC Exec to Oversee Transaction Compliance

Comcast has promoted a number of Washington executives and hired a top Time Warner Cable exec. to oversee transaction compliance, which will be a neat fit if Comcast gets Washington approval of its proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable merger.

Julie Laine has joined the company in Philadelphia as VP, chief transaction compliance officer and senior deputy general counsel. She had been group VP and chief counsel, regulatory, for Time Warner Cable.

Laine is also a former attorney advisor in the Policy Division of the FCC’s Common Carrier Bureau.

Rudy Brioché has been named VP of global public policy and policy counsel, reporting to SVP of global public policy Rebecca Arbogast.

