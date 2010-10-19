Comcast Has Answers for FCC

Comcast has met the FCC's Oct. 18

deadline for additional information on the company in response to an

Oct. 4 request, part of its ongoing vetting of the proposed Comcast/NBCU joint

venture.

Most of the answers were concerned with data that was

not made public, including distribution agreements, rates and other proprietary

information.

Among the public answers, however, included its

plans for deploying broadband Comcast said it deployed in response

to population growth and new demand, for example, and that included

deploying Wi-Fi and its HighSpeed2Go mobile broadband service

(Comcast said the latter would be deployed in 21 markets by year-end, for

example). The FCC wanted to know how Comcast decides what networks to

carry.

The answer seemed fairly self-evident. The company

said it looks at how the network would fit in the overall channel lineup,

how it can help Comcast draw and retain subs, the price and terms, the

network's management track record, and, finally, "bandwidth

constraints." Plus, it said, a net is sometimes part of a larger deal for

co-owned nets, so the overall value of the deal comes into play in those cases.

And perhaps the height of self-evident: "As a

general rule, when negotiating with programmers, Comcast Cable seeks

to obtain the lowest possible wholesale cost that it must eventually

pass on to its customers."

The company pointed out that, when deciding

whether to add a channel, a relevant factor would be whether it was in

a genre already well represented. But that by the same token, a network in a

genre not already well represented, like say a board game network, might not

have a sufficient potential fan base, while a network in a genre

with several nets already in the lineup might be attractive because it had

the value-added of compelling programming.

Comcast used the example of the Big Ten Network,

which is carried on a highly penetrated tier in Big Ten markets,

and a sports tier (that costs extra) outside of them.

Comcast also outlined the operations of

its managed services including video delivery. How the FCC will treat managed

services in its network neutrality rulemaking is now one of the issues in that

debate.

The company said that programmers who purchase the

service have "contractual access to their programming" and how the

channels will be arranged in their channel lineups.

Comcast also points out that it does not demand

exclusivity and programmers are free to contract with other transport

providers.

NBCU's answers were also due by the end of the day Monday. Both

were second requests for info from the FCC.