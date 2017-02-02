Comcast Gives Employees Time Off to Express Travel 'Ban' Views

Comcast says it is giving their employees some time off, whether they are for or against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump, so they can express their views either way, according to a spokesperson for the company.

There were reports that Comcast employees were staging a rally Thursday (Feb. 2) in protest of the restrictions on immigration from seven countries and on refugees in general.

“We understand that some of our employees are concerned and we respect their desire to express their opinions,” Comcast said in a statement. “Our primary focus is to make sure that all of our employees feel safe in their jobs, including while traveling. We have assured our employees that no one will be asked to travel to a place that would result in them feeling vulnerable in any way. And, we have enhanced our employee resources programs to help any concerned employee navigate through this matter.”

The travel 'ban'--the White House has both called it a ban, and criticized the media for doing so, has drawn fire from various groups, including tech companies who point out that immigrants helped build that indudustry and continue to make up a significant part of the workforce.