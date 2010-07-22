Comcast, GE Say Character Assassins Shouldn't Shoot Down Deal

Comcast, NBCU and GE say that critics of the proposed $30

billion joint venture should have offered up "facts, logic, and rational

argument" to support claims of transition-specific harms, not "the

hyperbole, speculation, and even character assassination that several opponents

employ."

That came in a 300-plus-page filing at the FCC (and that was the

redacted version) responding to those who petitioned the FCC to deny or otherwise

criticized the deal (the deadline for replies was July 21).

The bottom line from Comcast is that the deal is a primarily

vertical meld between companies that will not "possess market power in any

relevant market," a pro-consumer, pro-competition deal and deserves a

thumbs up.

As for issues like network neutrality, media consolidation and

program access, Comcast calls them extraneous, pre-existing and industry-wide,

and says they are properly addressed, and are already being addressed, in other

proceedings. "To the extent that the commenters allege that

Comcast or NBCU has violated any rule, the Commission's existing

complaint processes are the proper place for such allegations to be

considered," they said. "In any event, any allegations of rule

violations in the instant record are without merit."

Comcast says that the deal has significant public interest

benefits, including from the "marrying of content and distribution,"

which it says will spur innovation and competition, and from the "tangible

and verifiable voluntary commitments" the company has made to diversity,

localism and other public interest goals.

Comcast argues that the three economic reports, hundreds of

thousands of pages of documents, answering more than 150 questions and reams of

supportive comments from fans of the companies, "the overwhelming weight

of the factual, legal, and economic evidence shows that the transaction is

pro-competitive, pro-consumer, and in the public interest. Accordingly, the

Commission should approve it expeditiously."