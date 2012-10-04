Comcast Files Tennis Brief

Comcast Thursday filed its initial brief in

its court challenge of the FCC's Tennis Channel program carriage complaint

decision, arguing the FCC was off base and out of bounds and its order should

be vacated.

The

FCC earlier this year found for Tennis Channel and mandated that Comcast carry

it on a more widely viewed tier, though the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

Circuit subsequently stayed enforcement pending its decision on Comcast's

challenge.

In

the brief, Comcast said the FCC had "Fundamentally misapplied its program

carriage rules, ignoring fundamental legal principles, disregarding evidence

and "requires Comcast to carry Tennis Channel more broadly than even the

network's partial owners, DirecTV and Dish Network, carried it-a patently

absurd result."

Comcast

says the FCC "finds an unreasonable restraint because Tennis Channel

presumably could secure more viewers and advertising revenue via broader

carriage. But that will be true in every discrimination case under Section 616,

and thus cannot constitute an unreasonable restraint without rendering that

requirement a nullity," Comcast said.

The

cable operator also argues the complaint should be moot because it was filed

too late.

Comcast

asks the court to hear its appeal and, ultimately, vacate the FCC order.