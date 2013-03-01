Comcast to FCC: We've Overdelivered on NBC Promises

Comcast filed its two-year NBCU deal compliance

report at the FCC on Thursday, and Comcast executive VP David Cohen says

the takeaway is that the company has met, or exceeded, all its obligations in

the transaction.

In January 2010, the FCCapproved the $30 billion joint venture with GE. The deal combined the

nation's largest cable operator with a studio library and cable channel

content. It created a company majority owned by Comcast (51%) that pooled all

of NBCU's media content with most of Comcast's, with Comcast retaining full

control of its cable and Internet assets. Comcast has the option of buying out

NBCU parent GE's 49% interest. Comcast has recently signaled it will exercise

its option to buy GE's stake.

The report outlines compliance with the voluntary conditions

agreed to by Comcast in order to secure government approval of the deal.

That includes the two 2012 launches of minority-owned

independent networks, ASPIRE and Baby First Americas; $24 million in PSAs on various

topics; 1,000 more kids VOD choices than were required by year three; and overdelivering

on the pledge of an additional 1,000 hours of local news and information on its

NBC-owned TV stations. Comcast says it has increased the hours by 1,700 above pre-transaction

levels.

Comcast also had broadband deployment and

adoption requirements. The company says it has expanded its 464 miles over the

annual 1,500 mile requirement by 464 miles, and extended its broadband plant to

221,891 more homes for a cumulative total of 421,767 in two years, already

topping its three-year commitment.