Comcast Extends 'Internet Essentials' Promotion

Comcast's David Cohen said Thursday that the company will be extending its Internet Essentials promotion through Sept. 30.

The Internet Essentials program provides low-cost broadband ($9.95 per month) and computer equipment (less than $150) to low-income homes with school-aged kids.

Comcast had been looking to recruit more homes with a six-months-free promotion for new sign-ups that was to have ended this weekend.

