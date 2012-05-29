Comcast Exec Among FCC's Open Internet Monitors

The FCC has named the members of its Open Internet Advisory

Committee (OIAC), which is charged with monitoring the effects of the FCC's

Open Internet order, and it includes an executive from top cable operator

Comcast.

Among the 21 members of the committee, which will hold its

first meeting this summer, is Kevin McElearney, senior VP of network

engineering for Comcast.

It was Comcast's challenge to the FCC's BitTorrent decision

sanctioning Comcast's disruption of peer-to-peer file transfer that helped spur

the order after a court threw out the FCC's ruling.

The committee is charged with monitoring the effects of that

order, which went into effect last fall. The order expanded and codified the

Internet Openness principles under which the FCC had ruled against Comcast in

BitTorrent.

According to the FCC, the OIAC will "observe market

developments regarding the freedom and openness of the Internet and will focus

in particular on issues addressed in the FCC's Open Internet rules, such as

transparency, reasonable network management practices, differences in treatment

of fixed and mobile broadband services, specialized services, and technical

standards."

The committee is chaired by Harvard law and computer science

professor Jonathan Zittrain and co-chaired by MIT research scientist David

Clark. Other members are:

Harvey Anderson, VP, business affairs and general counsel,

Mozilla

Brad Burnham, founding partner, Union Square Ventures

Alissa Cooper, chief computer scientist, Center for Democracy & Technology

Leslie Daigle, chief internet technology officer, Internet Society

Jessica Gonzalez, executive board, Media and Democracy Coalition; VP, policy

and legal affairs, National Hispanic Media Coalition

Shane Greenstein, professor, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern

University

Russell Housley, chair, Internet Engineering Task Force; founder, Vigil

Security, LLC

Neil Hunt, chief product officer, Netflix

Charles Kalmanek, VP, research, AT&T

Matthew Larsen, CEO, Vistabeam

Marc Morial, president, National Urban League

Elaine Paul, senior VP, strategic planning, The Walt Disney Company

Jennifer Rexford, professor of computer science, Princeton University

Dennis Roberson, vice provost & research professor, Illinois Institute of

Technology (representing T-Mobile)

Chip Sharp, director, technology policy and internet governance, Cisco Systems

Charles Slocum, assistant executive director, Writers Guild of America, West

Marcus Weldon, CTO, Alcatel-Lucent

Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder, CloudFlare