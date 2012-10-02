Comcast Debuts Election Central

Comcast has created an Xfinity TV-branded site

for one-stop election content shopping.

The

multiplatform offering will be a 24/7 source for live and archived programming,

including speeches, debates, entertainment programming, and news coverage

accessible on-air, on-line and on the go, although some of that content will

require a cable subscription.

Most

of the content will not be restricted to Comcast customers, including the

presidential and vice presidential debates and C-SPAN archival content from

past speeches and key campaign moments.

But

some content, including from Comedy Central's Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert,

will require authentication, according to a Comcast spokeswoman.

According

to Comcast this is the first time it will put its election content in a

centralized location, curated by an editorial staff.

The

content will include national and state election news from ABC News, AP, CBS

News, CNN, Current, FOX News, MSNBC, NBC News

and Reuters. On the entertainment side, in addition to The Daily Show and the

Colbert Report, two season's worth of Starz! The Boss, HBO's Veep, and

politically-themed movies like The American President and Air Force One will be

available on Xfinity on Demand and Xfinity.com/TV.