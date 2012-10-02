Comcast Debuts Election Central
Comcast has created an Xfinity TV-branded site
for one-stop election content shopping.
The
multiplatform offering will be a 24/7 source for live and archived programming,
including speeches, debates, entertainment programming, and news coverage
accessible on-air, on-line and on the go, although some of that content will
require a cable subscription.
Most
of the content will not be restricted to Comcast customers, including the
presidential and vice presidential debates and C-SPAN archival content from
past speeches and key campaign moments.
But
some content, including from Comedy Central's Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert,
will require authentication, according to a Comcast spokeswoman.
According
to Comcast this is the first time it will put its election content in a
centralized location, curated by an editorial staff.
The
content will include national and state election news from ABC News, AP, CBS
News, CNN, Current, FOX News, MSNBC, NBC News
and Reuters. On the entertainment side, in addition to The Daily Show and the
Colbert Report, two season's worth of Starz! The Boss, HBO's Veep, and
politically-themed movies like The American President and Air Force One will be
available on Xfinity on Demand and Xfinity.com/TV.
