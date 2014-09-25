Comcast Deal Players Seek Info Protection

Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications have all told the Federal Communications Commission they object to disclosing confidential deal information to the political director of the Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW), suggesting that could open the floodgates and dilute the protection of their sensitive business information.

The FCC allows parties of interest in proposed mergers, including public advocacy groups, access to sensitive documents like contracts, through outside counsels and experts, but under pre-determined protective orders.

In a joint objection, the companies said the WGAW executive did not fit the criteria for access to highly confidential information about their proposed deal. That would be outside counsels, outside consultants and "any consultant or expert employed by a noncommercial participant in the proceeding."

