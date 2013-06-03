Comcast: Crucial for Government to Free Up More Unlicensed Wireless

Comcast senior VP Thomas Nagel plans to tell a Senate Communications

Subcommittee panel that getting more unlicensed spectrum is crucial to cable

and the country.

"Further growth in data consumption via unlicensed

technologies simply cannot occur unless service providers have access to more

unlicensed spectrum," he says, according to a copy of his testimony for a June

4 hearing on the State of Wireless Communications.

Comcast

just expanded its wireless offerings in Atlanta and Chicago, a point Nagel

plans to make in his testimony.

Taking a page from another wireless technology - broadcasting

-- Nagel also emphasized the superiority of wireless communications in

emergencies, but in this case unlicensed spectrum. "[T]he importance of

robust, widely available unlicensed networks has been made abundantly clear

over the past 12 months, when Wi-Fi networks played an important role in

facilitating communications in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Winter Storm

Nemo and the horrific attack in the Boston Marathon.

Broadcasters have been arguing that their one-to-many

wireless technology is one reason the government should not be so quick to take

back their spectrum to auction it to wireless cellular companies and to set

aside for more unlicensed spectrum.

Nagel argues that setting aside more unlicensed wireless or

loosening the regulations on unlicensed "does not mean undermining

licensed technologies." He praises the FCC's proposals to make it easier

to deploy next-generation unlicensed technology in the 5 GHz band, and the

incentive auction proposal that includes unlicensed set-asides.

The hearing is the latest in a series of media

oversight hearings in the subcommittee.