Comcast Critics Write President

Hitching its

latest criticism of the proposed Comcast/NBCU joint venture to the

announcement that Comcast's COO Steve Burke would replace Jeff Zucker

atop NBCU if the deal is approved, the Coalition

for Competition In Media wrote a letter to the President Monday saying

it wanted him to make sure the merger received "the scrutiny

that it deserves."

Having

scrutinized the announcement about Burke, the coalition said replacing

NBC leadership before the deal is approved--citing reports that Burke

has been a "steady presence" at NBC already--is a

"a complete affront to the regulatory process and the job asked of your

administration to protect consumers and competition."

It also cites Comcast's lobbying for the deal through millions in campaign and charitable donations as cause for concern.

The

coalition comprises a number of deal critics who forged an alliance.

They include Bloomberg, Common Cause, Free Press, Media Access Project,

the Parents Television Council and the Writers Guild

East and West.

"Given

Comcast's well-documented business practices," the group wrote,

"consumers are threatened by increased cable and Internet rates, fewer

entertainment choices and independent voices in news and

other content, and less competitive pressure to improve Comcast's

notoriously poor customer service."

Comcast has

countered that the deal will increase diverse voices, including striking

deals to that effect with a number of minority groups; increase news

content, another pledge it has made in a public

interest filing at the FCC, and mean more investment in NBC--GE has

clearly signaled it is a business it wants to get out of, giving Comcast

control of the joint venture with the expectation Comcast will

eventually buy GE's stake.

Copies of

the letter were also sent to the FCC and Justice, which are currently

vetting the deal, with handicappers looking for a decision, likely a

conditional "yes," by the fourth quarter or early

2011.



"The

Comcast NBCU transaction has already been the most thoroughly reviewed

merger in media history - with one

of the longest FCC comment periods and the most congressional hearings,

six, of any similar transaction," the company responded in a statement.

"For a lobbying coalition funded by our competitors to imply the review

of this transaction has not been deliberate

and thorough is insulting to the Congress, the FCC, and the Department

of Justice. We're proud of the over 1,000 local community organizations,

elected officials, diversity organizations and others that have

expressed their support for this transaction that

is pro-competitive and fully in the public interest."

Comcast

did not comment on the characterization of Burke as a "steady

presence," but a source did say on background

that it was fairly common for executives in such a transaction to meet

and plan the integration of the company. In this case, the source said,

given that NBCU was not a stand-alone company, all the human resources

and pay and legal functions that have been

handled by GE and will now have to be handled by Comcast.