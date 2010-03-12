Comcast Critics Say Court Decision Is Only Partial Victory

Reaction was swift around Washington to the news that a D.C. Federal

Appeals Court had declined to overturn the FCC's decision to re-authorize the

program access rules, which had been challenged by Cablevision and Comcast.

Critics of Comcast's proposed joint venture with NBCU were

quick to argue the FCC victory was far from a laurel to rest on.

The American Cable Association, for one, said that it was

glad the court didn't throw out the rules, but that the bigger problem is that

even those rules are not sufficient to curb price discrimination.

"While we are pleased that the court recognized today

that the FCC had substantial evidence to conclude that vertically integrated

cable companies have the ability and incentive to withhold â€˜must-have'

programming from competitors, we maintain that the current program access rules

are demonstrably ineffective for competitive pay-TV content buyers because they

permit rampant, unjustified price discrimination," said ACA President Matt

Polka in a statement. "Moreover, the rules fail to provide for an

automatic right to continued carriage during the pendency of a complaint and do

not offer any rate-setting mechanisms. For these reasons, ACA asserts that

program access rules will not alleviate the substantial harms that would result

from the Comcast-NBCU merger, and that structural or behavioral remedies must

be put in place by the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of

Justice before that deal is approved."

Free Press Policy Counsel Corie Wright called the win a

"short-lived" one. "If Comcast acquires NBC-Universal, the

conditions of market concentration that prompted the FCC to extend this rule

will be substantially worsened and warrant even greater scrutiny," said

Wright. "The program access rules are flawed, but they are better than

nothing. The FCC should consider extending the exclusive contract ban once it

expires."

The rules expire in 2012. The court majority, while finding

the FCC had not been arbitrary and capricious in deciding to extend them

for another five years back in 2007, said it thought it likely the rules would

no longer be necessary the next time around, given the growing

competition in the multichannel video marketplace.