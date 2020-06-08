Comcast Commits $100 Million to Social Justice Effort

Comcast said it is committing $100 million to a multi-year effort to "advance social justice and equality.



That comes as people across the country are demanding systemic change to systemic racism, brought to a head by the death of George Floyd. But the effort will extend beyond race to inequity in society in general.



That came in a letter to employees from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.



"[Y]ou have my commitment that our company will try to play an integral role in driving lasting reform. Together, we hope to help create a more equitable, just and inclusive society," Roberts wrote.



He said the investment will go toward fighting "injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability." Of that, $75 million will be in case and another $25 million in contributed media over the next three years.



The investment will be overseen by Craig Robinson, executive VP and chief diversity officer for NBCUniversal. Organizations getting the money include the National Urban League, the Equal Justice Initiative, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the National Action Network and the Community Justice Action Fund.



Roberts also said employees will be required to attend diversity training, including town halls, speakers and "mandatory anti-racism and anti-bias training."



The company said it will "put the full weight of our company’s media resources behind highlighting Black voices and Black stories and educating our viewers on diverse and inclusive cultures, perspectives and experiences," and use its X1, Flex, Peacock and Sky platforms to "amplify" multicultural content.



It will also commit funds to minority-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 closures as well as "invest in diverse entrepreneurs through Comcast Ventures and our accelerators and expand the Catalyst program, which focuses on investing in Black, Latinx and female entrepreneurs."