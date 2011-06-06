Comcast: Bloomberg'sNeighborhooding Allegations an Attempt to Manipulate FCC

Comcast says that while it

continues to view Bloomberg TV as a "respected business partner,"

Bloomberg's allegations that Comcast is not honoring its neighborhooding

condition in the NBCU deal is baseless and an attempt to manipulate the FCC for

its own gain.

Bloomberg had called on Comcast to

start placing its Bloomberg TV adjacent to other news nets, saying not doing so

was in violation of that deal pledge. But Comcast responded that Bloomberg's

charge was based on the faulty assumption that Comcast currently engages in

neighborhooding news or business nets.

Comcast pointed out that its

channel placements preceded the NBCU deal and was not based on any

"discriminatory motive to advantage CNBC or

MSNBC od disadvantage Bloomberg," and said that the FCC did not mean for

Comcast to have to remake channel lineups in 39 state Comcast pointed out that

it has launched Bloomberg TV to 18 million subs over the past five years and

continued to add the channel after the transaction with NBCU.

It also said that Bloomberg's

definition of neighborhooding, which Comcast said is as few as four channels,

is "inconsistent with its own advocacy before the FCC, leads to

nonsensical and incoherent results, and would cause mass consumer confusion and

disruption to other channels."

Comcast asked Bloomberg to

reconsider its plan to file a formal complaint at the FCC and instead,

"resume good faith discussions."

"In the end," said

Comcast, "this entire matter reflects nothing more than an attempt by

Bloomberg--a multi-billion dollar financial services conglomerate that can and

should stand on its own two feet in any negotiation--to manipulate the FCC

process for its own narrow commercial gain."

"It is unfortunate that

Comcast is continuing to ignore the FCC's clear direction. The Commission

told Comcast that it must include independent news channels, such as Bloomberg

TV," said Greg Babyak, head of government affairs at Bloomberg. "In

any news neighborhood that it carries â€˜now or in the future,' the FCC's Order

could not be more clear about what is required of Comcast. Rather than

delays and obfuscations, Comcast should respect the public interest and

implement the FCC's Order immediately."