Comcast Announces 'Grand' Tax Bill Bonus

Add Comcast/NBCU to those who will be tucking a bit more in pay envelopes this holiday season thanks to passage of a tax reform bill that cuts the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

THe company said Wednesday (Dec. 20) that there would be "special" $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 "front line and non-executive" employees.

One knock on the tax bill was that the benefits would accrue to shareholders and executives rather than workers, but AT&T announced a $1,000 bonus to its employees tied to the bill, and Comcast has as well.

Comcast chairman Brian Roberts also said that the company would be investing $10 billion per year for the next five years on infrastructure and its TV, film and theme park units.

President Donald Trump has said the cut would boost the economy and help workers and those media companies are trying to demonstrate that will be the case. AT&T was tying $1 billion in investment next year to the bill.



