Comcast: ACA's NBCU Merger Conditions Are 'Unjustified'

Comcast has told the FCC to reject the American

Cable Association's calls for program access and retransmission

consent conditions on its proposed joint venture with NBCU, saying they are

"wholly unjustified."

In a filing at the commission, the cable operator

said that, as it has demonstrated in "extensive filings" and

economic reports, the transaction "poses no competitive harms" that

need addressing through such conditions, that ACA's

arguments are simply a "rehashing" of its previous calls for

industry-wide changes and are thus neither narrowly tailored or

transaction specific.

ACA's proposed conditions, which have been

endorsed by an alliance of small telcos including the National Telecommunications

Cooperative Association and the Organization for the Promotion and Advancement

of Small Telecommunication Companies, include to apply program access rules to

all TV stations, owned or managed by NBC, as well as to all

regional sports nets (RSNs) delivered either by satellite or terrestrially and

to online distribution; unbundling TV station retrans deals from other

carriage agreements and do the same for RSNs; outside

arbitration for retrans impasses and special arbitration for the smaller

operators ACA represents; and standstill agreements so NBC stations cannot remove

signals during retrans impasses.

Comcast argues that ACA's wish list is essentially

a recitation of its general advocacy for changes to the program

access and retrans regimes, and that when they do differ, the conditions are

not transaction-specific.

"In short, says Comcast, "ACA's effort

to paint its proposed conditions as tied directly to the transaction are

belied by the fact that...those conditions are part of a pre-existing,

industry-wide, and long-standing program access agenda...

[T]he commission should not impose such conditions in this transaction proceeding,"

the company concludes.

ACA has argued

that most of its conditions are similar to those imposed in other vertical

transactions--ones uniting primarily complementary assets--production plus

distribution, for example, rather than competitive ones (horizontal)--including

Adelphia-Time Warner-Comcast and News Corp.-DirecTV. Where they are new

conditions, ACA argues, they are meant to address problems associated with the

conditions on those prior mergers, or to address "horizontal" harms

in combining video programming assets that were not involved in either of those

two previous mergers.

In terms of the retrans conditions, ACA President

Matt Polka thinks the FCC should not wait for the Comcast/NBCU merger to drive

that stake in the ground. In a "mincing-no-words" statement on the

Fox/Cablevision impasse, he said Fox was exploiting a "shattered"

retrans system and called on the FCC to use broad statutory authority to

restore Fox signals to Cablevision and order arbitration.

"Comcast's

suggestion that because ACA has proposed similar remedies in prior

program access rulemaking proceedings, no form of these remedies could

now be transaction specific

in a transaction that involves vertically integration is laughable,"

said American Cable Association President Matt Polka. "The Federal

Communications Commission has never applied such a standard to

determining whether remedies are transaction specific. We're

confident that our remedies will be judged based on their merit in

ameliorating the well-documented harms from the transaction."