College Football’s Week 12, Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 18-19)

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll practices along the course of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Action from Week 12 of the college football season heads up the list of live sports events this weekend.

As the regular season winds down, Saturday’s schedule of the top-10 ranked college football teams begins in Knoxville, Tennessee, as No. 1 Georgia takes on the Volunteers on CBS, while second-ranked Ohio State hosts Minnesota on BTN. Third-ranked Michigan will look to win without its suspended coach Jim Harbaugh as it takes on Maryland on Fox, fourth-ranked Florida State plays North Alabama on The CW and fifth-ranked Washington battles Oregon State on ABC.

Other games include No. 6 Oregon-Arizona State (Fox) No. 7 Texas-Iowa State (Fox), No. 8 Alabama-Chattanooga (SEC Network), No. 9 Missouri-Florida (ESPN) and No. 10 Louisville-Miami (ABC).

In pro football, Fox and CBS will feature regional NFL games, while NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast features the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos.

On the racetrack, ESPN on Sunday will televise the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, while on the golf links, Golf Channel will televise weekend coverage of the LPGA CME Tour Championship.

On the soccer field, FS1 on Saturday will offer U-17 World Cup soccer coverage featuring the United States against France.