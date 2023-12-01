College Football Conference Title Games, NFL Week 13: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 2-3)
SEC, Big Ten championships top slate of weekend sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The lineup of live sports events scheduled for the first weekend of December begins on the college football field with several conference championship games that will help determine the College Football Playoff lineup.
Top-ranked Georgia will face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game on CBS, with second-ranked Michigan battling Iowa for the Big Ten title on Fox and fourth-ranked Florida State hosting Louisville in the ACC championship on ABC. Other games include No. 7 Texas battling Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game on ABC.
On Sunday, ESPN will air the College Football Playoff selection show, which will finalize the postseason matchups.
In Sunday NFL action, CBS and Fox will air regional games throughout the afternoon, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
On the golf links, NBC and Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA Hero World Challenge, while on the soccer field the USA women’s soccer team plays China in an international friendly matchup Sunday on TNT.
In the octagon, ESPN will stream a UFC Fight Night card headlined by the Beneil Dariush-Arman Tsarukyan bout. In the squared ring, the Ryan Garcia-Oscar Duarte junior welterweight bout headlines a DAZN primetime boxing card.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.