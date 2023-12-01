College Football Conference Title Games, NFL Week 13: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 2-3)

Georgia and Alabama, shown here in last season's College Football Playoff title game, will meet again in the SEC Championship Game.

The lineup of live sports events scheduled for the first weekend of December begins on the college football field with several conference championship games that will help determine the College Football Playoff lineup.

Top-ranked Georgia will face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game on CBS, with second-ranked Michigan battling Iowa for the Big Ten title on Fox and fourth-ranked Florida State hosting Louisville in the ACC championship on ABC. Other games include No. 7 Texas battling Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game on ABC.

On Sunday, ESPN will air the College Football Playoff selection show, which will finalize the postseason matchups.

In Sunday NFL action, CBS and Fox will air regional games throughout the afternoon, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

On the golf links, NBC and Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA Hero World Challenge, while on the soccer field the USA women’s soccer team plays China in an international friendly matchup Sunday on TNT.

In the octagon, ESPN will stream a UFC Fight Night card headlined by the Beneil Dariush-Arman Tsarukyan bout. In the squared ring, the Ryan Garcia-Oscar Duarte junior welterweight bout headlines a DAZN primetime boxing card.