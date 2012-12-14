Colbert PAC Bucks Go to Campaign Finance Reform Groups

With tongue partly in cheek, but with real gratitude, the

Campaign Legal Center Friday reacted publicly to the news that Stephen Colbert

was donating $135,000 from the Ham Rove Memorial Fund he created with

funds left over from his mock (yet real) Super PAC, Americans for a Better

Tomorrow, Tomorrow.

Colbert gave a similar sum to the Center for Responsive

Politics, according to the Center. Both groups are nonprofits working for

greater transparency in campaign financing.

"We vow to do our best to ensure that groups like Americans for

a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow will not be able to get away with their anonymous

shell game shenanigans in future election cycles," said Trevor Potter,

president of the Legal Center.

Potter served as Colbert's legal counsel on setting up the

PAC, which he used to satirize the new wave of funding made possible by the

Citizen's United Supreme Court decision allowing corporations and unions to

fund campaign ads advocating or opposing the election of particular candidates.

That included producing ads for his own PAC.

The center is renaming its conference room the Ham Rove

Memorial Conference Room, per Colbert's wishes. The Center for Responsive

Politics will now boast the Colbert Super Pac Memorial Conference Room, also

per Colbert's stipulation. "The room needed a little personality,"

said the Center on its website.

"Of course, what the super PAC did most effectively was

raise public awareness about the complexities, and sometimes absurdities, of

the post-Citizens United world of campaign finance," said the center.

Colbert announced the grants on his

show Thursday night.